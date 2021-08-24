Live events on the horizon in San Luis
(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 24 Bitter Creek Trail, Red River, NM
Get your tickets to see Michael Martin Murphey Summer Series In Red River at Rocking 3M Chuckwagon Shows on 8/24/2021
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 515 River Street, Antonito, CO 81120
Join us in Antonito, Colorado for a weekend of fun featuring Local Crafters, Live Entertainment, The Car Show, Firework Display, and more!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO
Buy Demolition Derby tickets for an incredible live performance on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 4:00 pm at Alamosa Round-Up in Alamosa, CO.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 700 Main St Ste 100, Alamosa, CO
Come check out the Friday Health Plans career fair. We want to meet you!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Alamosa, CO
Mike makes his first appearance at the Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa,CO- Saturday, August 28th. Mike's music can best be described as an eclectic mix of psych-rock, blues, jazz-fusion, funk...
