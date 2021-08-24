Cancel
San Luis, CO

Live events on the horizon in San Luis

Posted by 
San Luis News Flash
San Luis News Flash
 7 days ago

(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYBzT_0bbOtjEf00

Michael Martin Murphey

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 24 Bitter Creek Trail, Red River, NM

Get your tickets to see Michael Martin Murphey Summer Series In Red River at Rocking 3M Chuckwagon Shows on 8/24/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBo5s_0bbOtjEf00

Antonito Labor Day Festival

Antonito, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 River Street, Antonito, CO 81120

Join us in Antonito, Colorado for a weekend of fun featuring Local Crafters, Live Entertainment, The Car Show, Firework Display, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcewE_0bbOtjEf00

Demolition Derby

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO

Buy Demolition Derby tickets for an incredible live performance on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 4:00 pm at Alamosa Round-Up in Alamosa, CO.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0tSl_0bbOtjEf00

Friday HP Career Fair

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Main St Ste 100, Alamosa, CO

Come check out the Friday Health Plans career fair. We want to meet you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDqD8_0bbOtjEf00

Mike Ippolito Live at The Colorado Farm Brewery

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Alamosa, CO

Mike makes his first appearance at the Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa,CO- Saturday, August 28th. Mike's music can best be described as an eclectic mix of psych-rock, blues, jazz-fusion, funk...

Learn More

San Luis News Flash

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

