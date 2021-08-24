Forrest City events coming up
(FORREST CITY, AR) Forrest City is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forrest City:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: Junghansring 64, 72108 Rottenburg am Neckar
Für wen ist der bellicon INTERVALL Workshop geeignet? Alle bereits ausgebildeten bellicon JUMPING Trainerinnen und Trainer lernen in diesem
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 223 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342
Be a part of the Legendary Front Porch Blues Bash sponsored by the Delta Cultural Center.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 756-1390 State Hwy 243, Marianna, AR
The Lee Academy (Marianna, AR) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Sunflower Academy (Drew, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 2000 W Broadway Ave, West Memphis, AR
The Fuel Café Food Truck and MemPops will be on campus providing FREE food! div
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: Gold Strike Resort & Casino, 1010 Casino Center Dr, Tunica Resorts, MS
Join Wildfire at Goldstrike Casino in Tunica, Mississippi August 23rd- August 25th! Each night music begins at 7:00 pm.
