Forrest City events coming up

(FORREST CITY, AR) Forrest City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forrest City:

bellicon® INTERVALL Workshop (Rottenburg) Monroe, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Junghansring 64, 72108 Rottenburg am Neckar

Für wen ist der bellicon INTERVALL Workshop geeignet? Alle bereits ausgebildeten bellicon JUMPING Trainerinnen und Trainer lernen in diesem

2021 Front Porch Blues Bash Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

Be a part of the Legendary Front Porch Blues Bash sponsored by the Delta Cultural Center.

NSA Varsity Football @ Lee Academy Marianna, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 756-1390 State Hwy 243, Marianna, AR

The Lee Academy (Marianna, AR) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Sunflower Academy (Drew, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Welcome Week - FREE Lunch Pickup West Memphis, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2000 W Broadway Ave, West Memphis, AR

The Fuel Café Food Truck and MemPops will be on campus providing FREE food! div

Wildfire at Goldstrike Casino Robinsonville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Gold Strike Resort & Casino, 1010 Casino Center Dr, Tunica Resorts, MS

Join Wildfire at Goldstrike Casino in Tunica, Mississippi August 23rd- August 25th! Each night music begins at 7:00 pm.