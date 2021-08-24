Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas events calendar

Posted by 
Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 7 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Las Vegas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177F22_0bbOthTD00

Geologic Crossroads at Pecos

Pecos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 1 NM-63, Pecos, NM

Geologic Crossroads at Pecos is on Facebook. To connect with Geologic Crossroads at Pecos, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZibv_0bbOthTD00

Haven Earth Hemping Workshop - NM

Cleveland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 246 Encinal Canyon Rd, Cleveland, NM

Learn the basics and benefits of natural building with hemp! About this Event Join River for our first Hands-on "Hemping" Workshop in New Mexico. You will learn the basics and benefits of natural...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ss9IR_0bbOthTD00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jccIH_0bbOthTD00

Music on the Greens Concert

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 Country Club Dr, Las Vegas, NM

Join us at NMHU for Music on the Greens concert! KUMBIA KINGS ALL STARZ, Saturday, August 28, 2021, 5 p.m., NMHU Golf Course. Ticket prices: General admission: $20 + one can of non-perishable food...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
147
Followers
316
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Pecos, NM
City
Cleveland, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
City
Crossroads, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Make Yourself#Nmhu For Music#Greens#Starz#Nmhu Golf Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy