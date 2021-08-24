Las Vegas events calendar

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Las Vegas area:

Geologic Crossroads at Pecos Pecos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

Address: 1 NM-63, Pecos, NM

Haven Earth Hemping Workshop - NM Cleveland, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 246 Encinal Canyon Rd, Cleveland, NM

Learn the basics and benefits of natural building with hemp! About this Event Join River for our first Hands-on "Hemping" Workshop in New Mexico. You will learn the basics and benefits of natural...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Music on the Greens Concert Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 Country Club Dr, Las Vegas, NM

Join us at NMHU for Music on the Greens concert! KUMBIA KINGS ALL STARZ, Saturday, August 28, 2021, 5 p.m., NMHU Golf Course. Ticket prices: General admission: $20 + one can of non-perishable food...