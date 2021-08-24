Cancel
La Crosse, KS

What’s up La Crosse: Local events calendar

La Crosse Digest
(LA CROSSE, KS) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Crosse area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jd6Ev_0bbOtgaU00

Membership Lunch

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Monthly Chamber Membership Lunch, open to all current Chamber members with RSVP Sponsor: Eagle Radio Program: United Way of Ellis County Kickoff Speaker: Erica Berges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB31Q_0bbOtgaU00

Rural & Remote Summit 2021: The Future of Work

Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 West 43rd Street, Hays, KS 67601

Rural & Remote provides you the opportunity to work from home, allowing you to stay or come home to the community you love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU4ns_0bbOtgaU00

Ribbon Cutting - First Call for Help of Ellis County

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 607 E 13th St, Hays, KS

Join The Chamber for a Ribbon Cutting with First Call for Help of Ellis County as they talk about how they help the Hays community and also about their newly remodeled space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ih4WX_0bbOtgaU00

The Wizard of Oz and Toto Too

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 121 E 8th St, Hays, KS

It’s bedtime for Toto’s puppies, but not before they get a story. And of course, Toto has his own spin on what happened when that twister took them far away from their Kansas farm. Please bring a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXxeI_0bbOtgaU00

Ragland

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1202 Main St, Hays, KS

Ragland LIVE in Hays, KS. Opening act TBA Ticket info available soon. More info - https://theuptownfox.com/ Stream Ragland below: SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2pnCrKDuk20GSe32QD6bOR...

