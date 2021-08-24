Camden calendar: What's coming up

(CAMDEN, AR) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

September CPR Certification Camden, AR

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 319 U.S. 278, Camden, AR 71701

Mr. Troy Tate will be teaching our CPR class this September at Calvary Baptist Church in Camden!

Symphony on the Square El Dorado, AR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 101 W Main St #410, El Dorado, AR

Saturday, August 28th, 2021 • 7:30 PM - This show is FREE and open to the public. Tour some of the most rousing music in the American canon.

Information Party for "All Things Frozen" Drama Club Auditions El Dorado, AR

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Information Party "All Things Frozen" Thursday, August 26 at 4-5pm Auditions Tuesday, August 31 or Thursday, September 2, 4pm (attend either day) Callbacks Tuesday, September 7, 4pm Roles for 28 ...

Auditions for Clue: On Stage El Dorado, AR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Ensemble Cast of 6 Men and 5 Women Register at 6:30pm, Auditions at 7:00pm AUDITIONS Aug 30-31, attend either or both days • Be prepared to read scenes from the script. Audition side are available...

Pop-it Parent's Night Out El Dorado, AR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 828 W 14th St, El Dorado, AR

Every child gets a free pop-it or fidget toy! Parents: why not plan a special evening while your child has an amazing time at our fun, safe, amazing Parent's Night Out event. Here's the awesome...