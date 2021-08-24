Maxwell calendar: Coming events

(MAXWELL, CA) Maxwell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Maxwell:

Colusa Communty Blood Drive Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:01 AM

Address: 326 Jay St, Colusa, CA

Blood Donations to Vitilant Also check out other Health & Wellness Events in Colusa , Nonprofit Events in Colusa

GGC Summer 2021 Driving School Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Student registration is now closed. Thunderhill West Driving School GGC Driving Schools are back! Join the BMW CCA Golden Gate Chapter for a driving school on the weekend of August 27, 28 & 29&nbs...

NCRC – Northern California Racing Club Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Northern California Racing Club on Saturday, August 28, 2021 - Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Thunderhill Raceway Park, Willows, CA - Please visit our registration page to signup or for more...

PMP Classroom Training Camarillo, CA Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification course is one of the most reputed and recognized professional qualification for the project managers. This certification is allocated by...

Live Music - Driver @ Slough House Social Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Slough House Social welcomes Driver for an awesome night of classic rock n roll! Bring your dancing shoes! You may also like the following events from Slough House Social