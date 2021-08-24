Cancel
Howard, SD

Howard calendar: Coming events

Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 7 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) Live events are coming to Howard.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Howard:

Iroquois SD Large Estate Personal Property Auction

Iroquois, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

LARGE ESTATE PERSONAL PROPERTY AUCTION JD 7930 Dsl. Tractor w/JD 746 Loader & 9’ Bucket w/Grapple, JD 7230R Tractor w/JD H480 Loader w/9’ Bucket & Grapple w/only 720 Hrs., IH 1066 Turbo Tractor...

Breakfast Ride

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 723 S Sanborn Blvd, Mitchell, SD

Join us for a Breakfast Ride Saturday August 28! Ride will leave from the Bike Shop at 7:00 am to head to Mt Vernon and back! Ride will end at a local restaurant for breakfast! Total ride will be...

Prairie Village Madison

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Prairie Village Madison is on Facebook. To connect with Prairie Village Madison, join Facebook today.

JVCC 2019 Dances

Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 W 1st Ave, Mitchell, SD

JVCC Dance – Dances held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month from 7-10 pm – Doors open at 6 pm - Only $6 which includes dessert, popcorn & coffee. Non-members welcome. All ages welcome. In case of...

Krause 4950 32' Tandem Disk W/3-Bar Harrow

Ramona, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Krause 4950 32' Tandem Disk W/3-Bar Harrow, 10.00-15 Rear Tires, Pintle Hitch, SN: 1412

