Events on the Eatonton calendar

(EATONTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Eatonton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eatonton:

County Line 2021 Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 311 South Liberty Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061

County Line is a live concert event for a philanthropy called the Independence Fund. It is hosted by Kappa Alpha Order and GCSU.

Caleb Kennedy Concert Eatonton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 725 Pea Ridge Road, Eatonton, GA 31024

Caleb Kennedy, the "Outlaw" & Top 5 finalist on American Idol, will rock Georgia's Lake Country on Saturday, October 23rd , Eatonton, GA.

East Lake Meet and Greet Sparta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4029 Lake Sinclair Drive, Sparta, GA 31087

Come out and meet your East Lake Auxiliary Board members and other lake residents. This group helps support our first responders.

2021 Splash & Dash Milledgeville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 420 East Greene Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061

The $20 fee includes float ticket, raffle ticket, t-shirt, and transportation. ****T-shirts are LIMITED after 8/31/21**** Kids under 12 are