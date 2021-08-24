Rhinelander calendar: Coming events

(RHINELANDER, WI) Rhinelander has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rhinelander area:

Drop-In Center Open Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 235 N Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

The Drop-In Center is located in the basement of Trinity Lutheran, which is on the corner of Brown and Phillip St., with the entrance being on Brown St. Please call…



Private Party! Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

RHI Thursday Commercial Mixed League Organizational Meeting Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1843 N Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

The organizational meeting for the 2021-2022 Thursday Commercial mixed league in Eagle River will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Nick's Hodag Lanes.

Eat to the Beat! Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 68 S Stevens St, Rhinelander, WI

Grab your lunch and head to ArtStart to Eat to the Beat! You will find entertainment on the ArtPark Stage Thursdays from 11:30 - 1:30pm.

Project North Festival Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Rhinelander, WI 54501

Project North is a dynamic festival that focuses on music, art, and the environment and brings tourists and locals to downtown Rhinelander to showcase Rhinelander’s artistic community, appreciation for its captivating Northwoods environment, and its contagious community cultural development efforts. Project North Festival will be held in several venues in downtown Rhinelander. Past venues included: ArtStart, WXPR, Rhinelander Masonic Lodge with a Main Stage on King Street.