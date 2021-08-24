Cancel
Springdale, WA

Coming soon: Springdale events

Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 7 days ago

(SPRINGDALE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Springdale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZeMT_0bbOtUwe00

Community Worship in the Park

Reardan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

This is the 6th of our Summer Community Worship Services, sponsored by the congregations of We C.A.R.E. , hosted by Reardan Presbyterian Church, Rev. Katie Waltar. Everyone is welcome to join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5CYe_0bbOtUwe00

Ladies 9 Hole Invitational

Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: 9 am SG Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewkqP_0bbOtUwe00

Fall Picture Day

Wellpinit, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 6270 Wellpinit-Westend Rd, Wellpinit, WA

Fall • Student Picture Day School Year 2021-2022 Retake Day is November 1st, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkuNX_0bbOtUwe00

Long lake tournament

Nine Mile Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11066-, 11226 W Charles Rd, Nine Mile Falls, WA

$90 dollar entry fee . don't forget your tournament banners no pre fishing Monday through Friday week before tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwNFV_0bbOtUwe00

Chewelah Farmer’s Market

Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 14 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 11am - 3:30pmLocation:Chewelah City Park

Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

