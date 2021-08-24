Coming soon: Springdale events

(SPRINGDALE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Springdale calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springdale:

Community Worship in the Park Reardan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

This is the 6th of our Summer Community Worship Services, sponsored by the congregations of We C.A.R.E. , hosted by Reardan Presbyterian Church, Rev. Katie Waltar. Everyone is welcome to join us...

Ladies 9 Hole Invitational Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2537 Sand Canyon Rd, Chewelah, WA

Time: 9 am SG Contact the Pro Shop at 509.935.6807, ext. 1 for more information.

Fall Picture Day Wellpinit, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 6270 Wellpinit-Westend Rd, Wellpinit, WA

Fall • Student Picture Day School Year 2021-2022 Retake Day is November 1st, 2021

Long lake tournament Nine Mile Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11066-, 11226 W Charles Rd, Nine Mile Falls, WA

$90 dollar entry fee . don't forget your tournament banners no pre fishing Monday through Friday week before tournament.

Chewelah Farmer’s Market Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 14 - October 15, 2021Fridays, 11am - 3:30pmLocation:Chewelah City Park