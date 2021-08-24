Cancel
Pampa, TX

Live events on the horizon in Pampa

Pampa Voice
 7 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) Pampa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pampa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5ah4_0bbOtRIT00

Pumpkin Centerpiece Box

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

This box is HUGE and OH•SO•FARMHOUSE!! It will make a great centerpiece or mantelpiece in your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJOPK_0bbOtRIT00

SJCA Varsity Football @ McLean

McLean, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 207 Fourth St, McLean, TX

The McLean (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy (Amarillo, TX) on Thursday, August 26 @ 6p.

Afterschool Art Class (K-3)

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us after school on Tuesdays for Vintage Whimsy & Co. art classes. We will break this up into 2 different age groups...grades K-3 and grades 4-8. K-3 classes will be from 4-5 PM and the grades...

Gather & Graze

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Charcuterie Boards are a Grown-ups lunchable? This class will include an engraved board with: Your last name, Gather, or Welcome You will get to out your board together with all of the goodies. It...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPFvT_0bbOtRIT00

Canadian Vs. West Texas - High School Football [LIVE]

Stinnett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 S Stewart Ave, Stinnett, TX

Canadian Vs. West Texas - High School Football [LIVE] game broadcast in progress 🏈📲💯➡️ www.adan18.com/hs-football.php Wildcats vs. Comanches The West Texas (Stinnett, TX) varsity football team...

