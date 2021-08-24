What’s up Geneva: Local events calendar

(GENEVA, NY) Live events are coming to Geneva.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneva:

Finger Lakes Comics Expo Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva, NY 14456

FLX Expo brings you Celebrity Guests! Comic Industry Guests! Vendors! Cosplay! And MORE!!! September 25-26 overlooking Seneca Lake!

Car Show at The Station Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 41 Lake St, Geneva, NY

Every Thursday that there is good weather, we will be hosting car night at The Station! Waterfalls Catering cooking up new and yummy food all the time! The bar has all kinds of beer, wine, mix...

Melissa Etheridge Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

Melissa Etheridge - The Medicine Show at Smith Opera House - Geneva, NY

Geneva Farmers Market Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 35 Lake Front Dr, Geneva, NY

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12 October 9, 2021Saturdays: 8:00 AM 1:30 PM Location:Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lakefront Drive

08/30/21 August Ammo Auction Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2741 Lyons Rd, Geneva, NY

ONLINE AMMO & ACCESSORY AUCTION? LARGE ASSORTMENT of AMMO ? MAGAZINES ? ACCESSORIES ?Bidding Opens M