Geneva, NY

What’s up Geneva: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 7 days ago

(GENEVA, NY) Live events are coming to Geneva.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFbn1_0bbOtQPk00

Finger Lakes Comics Expo

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Address: 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva, NY 14456

FLX Expo brings you Celebrity Guests! Comic Industry Guests! Vendors! Cosplay! And MORE!!! September 25-26 overlooking Seneca Lake!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eyrPc_0bbOtQPk00

Car Show at The Station

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 41 Lake St, Geneva, NY

Every Thursday that there is good weather, we will be hosting car night at The Station! Waterfalls Catering cooking up new and yummy food all the time! The bar has all kinds of beer, wine, mix...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fl6ws_0bbOtQPk00

Melissa Etheridge

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

Melissa Etheridge - The Medicine Show at Smith Opera House - Geneva, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tytm5_0bbOtQPk00

Geneva Farmers Market

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 35 Lake Front Dr, Geneva, NY

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12 October 9, 2021Saturdays: 8:00 AM 1:30 PM Location:Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lakefront Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4e3K_0bbOtQPk00

08/30/21 August Ammo Auction

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2741 Lyons Rd, Geneva, NY

ONLINE AMMO & ACCESSORY AUCTION? LARGE ASSORTMENT of AMMO ? MAGAZINES ? ACCESSORIES ?Bidding Opens M

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Geneva News Alert

Geneva News Alert

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Government
City
