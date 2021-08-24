What’s up Geneva: Local events calendar
(GENEVA, NY) Live events are coming to Geneva.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneva:
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 03:00 PM
Address: 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva, NY 14456
FLX Expo brings you Celebrity Guests! Comic Industry Guests! Vendors! Cosplay! And MORE!!! September 25-26 overlooking Seneca Lake!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 41 Lake St, Geneva, NY
Every Thursday that there is good weather, we will be hosting car night at The Station! Waterfalls Catering cooking up new and yummy food all the time! The bar has all kinds of beer, wine, mix...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456
Melissa Etheridge - The Medicine Show at Smith Opera House - Geneva, NY
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 35 Lake Front Dr, Geneva, NY
Season:Summer Market Hours: June 12 October 9, 2021Saturdays: 8:00 AM 1:30 PM Location:Finger Lakes Welcome Center, 35 Lakefront Drive
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 2741 Lyons Rd, Geneva, NY
ONLINE AMMO & ACCESSORY AUCTION? LARGE ASSORTMENT of AMMO ? MAGAZINES ? ACCESSORIES ?Bidding Opens M
