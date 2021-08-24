Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids calendar: Coming events

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Live events are coming to Big Rapids.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VUus_0bbOtPX100

2021

Reed City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Pere Marquette Trl, Reed City, MI

TO MY CLASS OF '63' RCHS FB FRIENDS:--- WELCOME TO OUR 2021 GATHERING THURSDAY, August 26, 1:00 PM Reed City Depot-200 North Chestnut Street The Reunion Committee group has planned a fun filled...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdzhO_0bbOtPX100

Bubba Dj/ karaoke

Chippewa Lake, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Bubba D. In the house playing your favorite toons and getting your favorite songs to sing. The first Karaoke here at the Rooster!

Greg Phillips Live Music

Chippewa Lake, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Greg Phillips is our first live music event of 2021! He will be playing outside, so bring a seat, sit back and enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqawn_0bbOtPX100

RecFest

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We hope everyone can join us this year IN PERSON at RecFest. There will be giveaways, prize raffles, a dunk tank, laser tag, club sport information, and more! Also check out other Sports Events in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YU9MO_0bbOtPX100

Fall Speed Series

Chase, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7064 E 64th St, Chase, MI

Our fall series is a 6 week series See show bill attached

