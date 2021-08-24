Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Bainbridge events calendar

Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 7 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bainbridge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXC7x_0bbOtM8400

Dirt Road Mafia Live @ The Dam Bar

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 N Clay St, Bainbridge, GA

Dirt Road Mafia Live @ The Dam Bar at The Dam Bar and Billiards, 213 N Clay St, Bainbridge, GA 39817, Bainbridge, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRGVA_0bbOtM8400

Romexxis and Lunar Urge at the Shack!

Cairo, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Romexxis and Lunar Urge at the Shack! at 88 Market St, Cairo, GA 39828-1696, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVy3G_0bbOtM8400

The Bait Shack Rock Show!

Cairo, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

The Bait Shack Rock Show! at Market St, Cairo, GA 39828, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCESV_0bbOtM8400

The American 4th Anniversary Party

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 E Broughton St, Bainbridge, GA

On Tuesday, August 31st, we will celebrate four years of being open and we would like to say “thank you” to our community and guests for supporting us! Join us as we celebrate with a live band...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKQBJ_0bbOtM8400

Simulcast Racing — Creek Entertainment

Gretna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 501 Racetrack Drive, Gretna, FL

PROMOTION RULES 1. Participation constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Promotion Rules 2. The Creek Entertainment Gretna Poker Room (CEG) will offer a...

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

