Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ville Platte, LA

Live events on the horizon in Ville Platte

Posted by 
Ville Platte News Beat
Ville Platte News Beat
 7 days ago

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Ville Platte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ville Platte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBzCU_0bbOtIbA00

SLPG Presents: Quartet in The Delta Grand with Paul Porter and Friends

Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 S Market St, Opelousas, LA

The Delta Grand Presents : Paul Porter Quartet with Apostle Jarmain Hawthorne, Kevin Fontenot, Jr Disciples and Bishop Richard Frank

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3av4cK_0bbOtIbA00

Balloon Family Tuesday Night w Balloon Man Rick from 6-8pm

Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5675 Interstate 49 South Service Rd, Opelousas, LA

***Make plans for Family Night Tuesday w/ Rick Hessler Children's Entertainer & Balloon Artist from 6-8pm. - Rick will be at Pedros Tacos & Tequila making balloon hats & cotton candy while you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BONMo_0bbOtIbA00

La Table Française at Vieux Village

Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 828 E Landry St, Opelousas, LA

Over in St. Landry Parish, folks are working hard to preserve French, their langue maternelle . Join the conversation at this monthly gathering for French speakers of all levels. On occasion, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dv30P_0bbOtIbA00

Saturday Mornings at Fred's Lounge

Mamou, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 420 6th St, Mamou, LA

There aren't all that many places across the sleepy countryside of Acadiana where you'll find drinks flowing and music blaring before noon on a Saturday. But at Fred's Lounge in Mamou— it's like...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EF92Q_0bbOtIbA00

Creative Market

Ville Platte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Everyone, mark your calendars.. Hundredfold is having its first Creative Market Saturday, August 28th from 8am-12pm. Come out and enjoy art, clothes, home decor, and more! Anyone who would like to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte News Beat

Ville Platte, LA
194
Followers
319
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ville Platte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Government
City
Ville Platte, LA
Ville Platte, LA
Government
City
Delta, LA
City
Sun, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Paul Porter Quartet#Pedros Tacos Tequila#La Over#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy