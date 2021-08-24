Live events on the horizon in Ville Platte

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Ville Platte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ville Platte:

SLPG Presents: Quartet in The Delta Grand with Paul Porter and Friends Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 S Market St, Opelousas, LA

The Delta Grand Presents : Paul Porter Quartet with Apostle Jarmain Hawthorne, Kevin Fontenot, Jr Disciples and Bishop Richard Frank

Balloon Family Tuesday Night w Balloon Man Rick from 6-8pm Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5675 Interstate 49 South Service Rd, Opelousas, LA

***Make plans for Family Night Tuesday w/ Rick Hessler Children's Entertainer & Balloon Artist from 6-8pm. - Rick will be at Pedros Tacos & Tequila making balloon hats & cotton candy while you...

La Table Française at Vieux Village Opelousas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 828 E Landry St, Opelousas, LA

Over in St. Landry Parish, folks are working hard to preserve French, their langue maternelle . Join the conversation at this monthly gathering for French speakers of all levels. On occasion, the...

Saturday Mornings at Fred's Lounge Mamou, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 420 6th St, Mamou, LA

There aren't all that many places across the sleepy countryside of Acadiana where you'll find drinks flowing and music blaring before noon on a Saturday. But at Fred's Lounge in Mamou— it's like...

Creative Market Ville Platte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Everyone, mark your calendars.. Hundredfold is having its first Creative Market Saturday, August 28th from 8am-12pm. Come out and enjoy art, clothes, home decor, and more! Anyone who would like to...