Ionia, MI

Ionia events coming soon

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 7 days ago

(IONIA, MI) Live events are coming to Ionia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ionia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhE1B_0bbOtHiR00

2021 Miss Belding Scholarship Pageant

Belding, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Hall St, Belding, MI

2021 Miss Belding Pageant!! We will be crowning, Miss Belding, Junior Miss Belding, Young Miss Belding, Little Miss Belding and the 2021 Kidde King and Queen! Doors will open at 4:30 pm. Cost...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNap0_0bbOtHiR00

Red Mill Community Day - 3rd Annual

Portland, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Family Fun Day of Community with food, games, music, dancing, crafters, and more! FREE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCVyf_0bbOtHiR00

League Banquet — Portland Country Club

Lyons, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4901 Divine Hwy, Lyons, MI

The league is full at this time. Please call (517) 647-4521 if you’d like to join a league or start a league of your own!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKj8N_0bbOtHiR00

GRATTAN AUGUST 28/29 Motorcycle Track Days

Belding, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7201 Lessiter Rd NE, Belding, MI

Sportbike Track Time has motorcycle track days for all levels of motorcycle riders from beginner to advanced, and we have knowledgeable, friendly and down-to-earth coaches that will make sure that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ztrpo_0bbOtHiR00

BLUE SOX Vs Detroit Baseball Club

Portland, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Detroit Baseball Club will be back in town to even the score with the Portland BLUE SOX vintage baseball team! DETROIT BASEBALL CLUB https:// wbr span www.facebook.com wbr span /groups/ wbr...

