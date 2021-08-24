Cancel
Douglas, AZ

Live events coming up in Douglas

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 7 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Douglas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Douglas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxfdV_0bbOtFwz00

On Line Estate Auction

Hereford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

View information about this sale in Hereford, AZ. The sale starts Friday, August 13 and runs through Wednesday, August 25. It is being run by Tumbleweed Auction, LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c60hB_0bbOtFwz00

Bisbee Farmers Market

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Every Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 1948 South Naco Highway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Y2ca_0bbOtFwz00

Bisbee Bloomers 19th Annual Garden Tour

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Grassy Park, Bisbee, AZ 85603

The Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour is an annual fundraiser to support gardening and the beautification of public spaces in the City of Bisbee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVBYd_0bbOtFwz00

Hieronymus Bogs

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hieronymus Bogs at Electric Brewing, Bisbee Arizona, 1326 W Hwy 92 Suite 8, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPrRh_0bbOtFwz00

Hummingbird Banding at Casa de San Pedro B&B

Hereford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8933 S Yell Ln, Hereford, AZ

Hummingbird banding sessions at Casa de San Pedro Bed & Breakfast are open to members of SABO and guests of the B&B at no charge, though donations are appreciated. Only two (2) parking spaces are...

