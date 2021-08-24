Live events coming up in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Douglas calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Douglas:

On Line Estate Auction Hereford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

View information about this sale in Hereford, AZ. The sale starts Friday, August 13 and runs through Wednesday, August 25. It is being run by Tumbleweed Auction, LLC.

Bisbee Farmers Market Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Every Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 1948 South Naco Highway

Bisbee Bloomers 19th Annual Garden Tour Bisbee, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Grassy Park, Bisbee, AZ 85603

The Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour is an annual fundraiser to support gardening and the beautification of public spaces in the City of Bisbee

Hieronymus Bogs Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hieronymus Bogs at Electric Brewing, Bisbee Arizona, 1326 W Hwy 92 Suite 8, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm

Hummingbird Banding at Casa de San Pedro B&B Hereford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8933 S Yell Ln, Hereford, AZ

Hummingbird banding sessions at Casa de San Pedro Bed & Breakfast are open to members of SABO and guests of the B&B at no charge, though donations are appreciated. Only two (2) parking spaces are...