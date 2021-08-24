Fort Payne events coming soon

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Payne:

Farm-Fresh Flower Bouquet Making Class Mentone, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 445 Co Rd 942, Mentone, AL

Come for instruction on how to make a beautiful bouquet with farm-fresh flowers. As well as a tour of the farm and enjoy farm-to-table refreshments!

Hope Houses Interest Meeting - Fort Payne City Hall Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 Gault Avenue South, #1, Fort Payne, AL 35967

Join us for a night to discover ministry opportunities within your community with Hope Houses.

WCA Varsity Football @ Gaylesville Gaylesville, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Gaylesville (AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Whitesburg Christian Academy (Huntsville, AL) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

Dekalb County Farmers Market Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 18th St NE, Fort Payne, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - SeptemberTuesdays and Fridays, 3PM - 6PMLocation: V.F.W. Fairgrounds, Fort Payne, AL

Art of Woodburning-Country Magnets Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

Events In & Around DeSoto State Park: www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park/desoto-events INFO: Serious Skills Series: Art of Woodburning-Country Magnets Hosted by DeSoto State Park. The Serious...