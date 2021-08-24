Cancel
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne events coming soon

Posted by 
Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 7 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Payne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Poag0_0bbOtE4G00

Farm-Fresh Flower Bouquet Making Class

Mentone, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 445 Co Rd 942, Mentone, AL

Come for instruction on how to make a beautiful bouquet with farm-fresh flowers. As well as a tour of the farm and enjoy farm-to-table refreshments!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkhGm_0bbOtE4G00

Hope Houses Interest Meeting - Fort Payne City Hall

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 Gault Avenue South, #1, Fort Payne, AL 35967

Join us for a night to discover ministry opportunities within your community with Hope Houses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAWQ5_0bbOtE4G00

WCA Varsity Football @ Gaylesville

Gaylesville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Gaylesville (AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Whitesburg Christian Academy (Huntsville, AL) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XqkL_0bbOtE4G00

Dekalb County Farmers Market

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 18th St NE, Fort Payne, AL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - SeptemberTuesdays and Fridays, 3PM - 6PMLocation: V.F.W. Fairgrounds, Fort Payne, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447gwR_0bbOtE4G00

Art of Woodburning-Country Magnets

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

Events In & Around DeSoto State Park: www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park/desoto-events INFO: Serious Skills Series: Art of Woodburning-Country Magnets Hosted by DeSoto State Park. The Serious...

Comments / 0

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

