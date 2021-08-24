Live events coming up in Clarksdale
(CLARKSDALE, MS) Clarksdale has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksdale:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 104 S Court St, Cleveland, MS
The Mississippi Delta's premiere production company, Big Front Porch Productions, is excitedly bringing live performances back with their Deep Roots music series live in downtown Cleveland at the...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 223 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342
Be a part of the Legendary Front Porch Blues Bash sponsored by the Delta Cultural Center.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 2955 State Hwy 44, Marianna, AR
Hornor Neck Lake is a wetland lake teeming with wildlife, making it a perfect place to go kayaking. There is usually something to see flying in the air, swimming through the water, perched in the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 586 Hentz Rd, Pope, MS
August will be a month of CELEBRATION at Hosanna! We will host guest artist and speakers, including local gospel talents throughout our community. Check out each event description for more...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 506 East 2nd Street, Clarksdale, MS 38614
Lil Webbie performing live for Super Homecoming Weekend. Clarksdale Civic Auditorium. Clarksdale, MS.
