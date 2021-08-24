Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksdale, MS

Live events coming up in Clarksdale

Posted by 
Clarksdale News Flash
Clarksdale News Flash
 7 days ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Clarksdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00z0wQ_0bbOtCIo00

Deep Roots: Live Downtown! Music Series

Cleveland, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 104 S Court St, Cleveland, MS

The Mississippi Delta's premiere production company, Big Front Porch Productions, is excitedly bringing live performances back with their Deep Roots music series live in downtown Cleveland at the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaZZi_0bbOtCIo00

2021 Front Porch Blues Bash

Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

Be a part of the Legendary Front Porch Blues Bash sponsored by the Delta Cultural Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrfSw_0bbOtCIo00

Kayak Tour of Hornor Neck Lake

Marianna, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2955 State Hwy 44, Marianna, AR

Hornor Neck Lake is a wetland lake teeming with wildlife, making it a perfect place to go kayaking. There is usually something to see flying in the air, swimming through the water, perched in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjgHj_0bbOtCIo00

25th Year Anniversary & Church Dedication

Pope, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 586 Hentz Rd, Pope, MS

August will be a month of CELEBRATION at Hosanna! We will host guest artist and speakers, including local gospel talents throughout our community. Check out each event description for more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNRww_0bbOtCIo00

Lil Webbie Performing Live Homecoming Weekend Presented by GN Entertainment

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 506 East 2nd Street, Clarksdale, MS 38614

Lil Webbie performing live for Super Homecoming Weekend. Clarksdale Civic Auditorium. Clarksdale, MS.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale, MS
137
Followers
347
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksdale News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
Cleveland, MS
Government
Clarksdale, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Cleveland, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Webbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Performances#Swimming#Downtown Cleveland#Mississippi Delta#Clarksdale Starts At#Deep Roots#The Delta Cultural Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy