Perry, FL

Coming soon: Perry events

Posted by 
Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 7 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Perry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXbjX_0bbOtAXM00

2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam

Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1306 Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, FL 32359

It's time for the 2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baW90_0bbOtAXM00

SCALLOP POST-SEASON COUNT - TAYLOR COUNTY

Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1013 S. Riverside Drive, Steinhattchee, FL 32359

Join this citizen science activity and support data collection to estimate the scallop spawning population in Taylor County waters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Opxjm_0bbOtAXM00

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Monticello

Monticello, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 2729 W Washington Highway, Monticello, FL 32344

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6MMR_0bbOtAXM00

AUDITIONS NOTICE: Underground the Musical

Monticello, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 185 W Washington St, Monticello, FL

Auditions August 22 at Monticello Opera House - 185 W Washington St, Monticello, FL 32344 August 23 at Tallahassee Segway Way - 1500 S Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 3230 Callback August 24 at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IK4TU_0bbOtAXM00

Cap Smith @ Fiddler’s Resort

Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Fiddler's is one of our favorite places to play. Great Food, Great Atmosphere Great People and of course, Great Music. If you aren't from nearby it's worth the trip to Steinhatchee. Looking...

Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

Perry, FL
