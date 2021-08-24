Live events Newberry — what’s coming up
(NEWBERRY, SC) Newberry has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Newberry area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 567 Fairview Church Rd, Kinards, SC
Enjoy the evening with a wine tasting by Enoree River Winery. With a suggested donation of $20 your tasting includes a sampling of each wine available and a souvenir glass. These donations will...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 25 Miles Road, Newberry, SC 29108
Come and enjoy great entertainment from Jollyville Ent. Great music, Games, Food and more
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 1223 Victory Street, Newberry, SC 29108
Our Fundamentals Class is the barrier to entry into Bear Arms CrossFit. This a 3 hour class that focuses on what you need to get started.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1848 Nance Street, Newberry, SC 29108
Join Thrivent and the Newberry County Young Professionals for the first Newberry Open disc golf tournament!
Comments / 0