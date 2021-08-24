Live events Newberry — what’s coming up

(NEWBERRY, SC) Newberry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newberry area:

Enoree River Wine Tasting Kinards, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 567 Fairview Church Rd, Kinards, SC

Enjoy the evening with a wine tasting by Enoree River Winery. With a suggested donation of $20 your tasting includes a sampling of each wine available and a souvenir glass. These donations will...

Labor Day Exotic Boxing Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 25 Miles Road, Newberry, SC 29108

Come and enjoy great entertainment from Jollyville Ent. Great music, Games, Food and more

CrossFit Fundamentals Class Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1223 Victory Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Our Fundamentals Class is the barrier to entry into Bear Arms CrossFit. This a 3 hour class that focuses on what you need to get started.

Newberry Open Disc Golf Tournament Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1848 Nance Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Join Thrivent and the Newberry County Young Professionals for the first Newberry Open disc golf tournament!