Newberry, SC

Live events Newberry — what’s coming up

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 7 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) Newberry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newberry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXK0X_0bbOt9js00

Enoree River Wine Tasting

Kinards, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 567 Fairview Church Rd, Kinards, SC

Enjoy the evening with a wine tasting by Enoree River Winery. With a suggested donation of $20 your tasting includes a sampling of each wine available and a souvenir glass. These donations will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2iNs_0bbOt9js00

Labor Day Exotic Boxing

Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 25 Miles Road, Newberry, SC 29108

Come and enjoy great entertainment from Jollyville Ent. Great music, Games, Food and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRdZP_0bbOt9js00

CrossFit Fundamentals Class

Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1223 Victory Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Our Fundamentals Class is the barrier to entry into Bear Arms CrossFit. This a 3 hour class that focuses on what you need to get started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITFCV_0bbOt9js00

Newberry Open Disc Golf Tournament

Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1848 Nance Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Join Thrivent and the Newberry County Young Professionals for the first Newberry Open disc golf tournament!

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

