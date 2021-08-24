Cancel
De Soto, MO

De Soto events calendar

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 7 days ago

(DE SOTO, MO) De Soto is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around De Soto:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvHTb_0bbOt8r900

CPR & First Aid August 28th

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 120 5th St, Hillsboro, MO

Hillsboro Fire will be hosting CPR and First Aid classes at Station 1. This class will start at 9:00 AM. The class is certified through the American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI). It will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qi7ku_0bbOt8r900

Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Planning and Zoning Commission holds hearings for rezoning cases, approves subdivision platting and various items related to planning and zoning in Jefferson County. This Board also makes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJLOK_0bbOt8r900

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER for Spirit Strides

Festus, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 4 Elks Club, Festus, MO 63028

Tickets sold by table (up to 8 per table) * raffle & silent auction * 50/50 raffle * decorate your table * BYO Snacks * cash bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9Jnk_0bbOt8r900

Eric Prewitt Duo at Wild Sun Winery and Brewery

Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4830 Pioneer Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Come on out to the best winery/brewery in the St. Louis area! Beautiful 10 acres, excellent food, award-winning wines, and delicious craft beers. See you then!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdKJh_0bbOt8r900

Back to School LOCK-IN

De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 4151 Fountain City Rd, De Soto, MO

We are inviting Junior High and High School students to come and participate in our Back to School Lockin. It is sure to be a fun and encouraging. Parents will drop off at 7:00 and pickup at 7:00...

De Soto Journal

De Soto Journal

De Soto, MO
With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

