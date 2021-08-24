De Soto events calendar

(DE SOTO, MO) De Soto is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around De Soto:

CPR & First Aid August 28th Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 120 5th St, Hillsboro, MO

Hillsboro Fire will be hosting CPR and First Aid classes at Station 1. This class will start at 9:00 AM. The class is certified through the American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI). It will be...

Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Planning and Zoning Commission holds hearings for rezoning cases, approves subdivision platting and various items related to planning and zoning in Jefferson County. This Board also makes...

TRIVIA NIGHT FUNDRAISER for Spirit Strides Festus, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 4 Elks Club, Festus, MO 63028

Tickets sold by table (up to 8 per table) * raffle & silent auction * 50/50 raffle * decorate your table * BYO Snacks * cash bar

Eric Prewitt Duo at Wild Sun Winery and Brewery Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4830 Pioneer Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Come on out to the best winery/brewery in the St. Louis area! Beautiful 10 acres, excellent food, award-winning wines, and delicious craft beers. See you then!

Back to School LOCK-IN De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 4151 Fountain City Rd, De Soto, MO

We are inviting Junior High and High School students to come and participate in our Back to School Lockin. It is sure to be a fun and encouraging. Parents will drop off at 7:00 and pickup at 7:00...