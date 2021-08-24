Live events on the horizon in Mt Sterling

(MT STERLING, KY) Mt Sterling is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Sterling:

4th Annual Senior Expo Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2500 Colby Rd, Winchester, KY

4th Annual Senior Expo. A safe place for our Senior Citizens to come and gather information relative to their needs! Enjoy fellowship, free food, free live music, free goodies, and lots of free...

Bath County Farmers Market Owingsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 1 - May 29, 2021Saturdays, 8:00 AM - sell outJune 1 - June 29, 2021Tuesday, Saturday, 8:00 AM - sell out July -

Wine & Whiskey Wednesday Featuring Colling & Randon Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Lexington Ave, Winchester, KY

Every Wednesday join us for wine flights from Harkness-Edwards, $5 cocktails and live music from Randon and Collin! We will have rotating food trucks every Wednesday!

6th Annual Get Your Pink On Owingsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Kendall Springs Ave, Owingsville, KY

8.28.2021 6th Annual Get Your Pink On A Owingsville Lions Club Owingsville, KY Julie Clark: jcequine6394@gmail.com OR Jennifer Allen: jallen@republicbank.com



Trivia Night Winchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 31 E Broadway St, Winchester, KY

Library Live Team Trivia is coming to Wildcat Willy’s every Wednesday at 7 PM! Join us on the patio for a fun-filled night of trivia!