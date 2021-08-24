Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City events coming soon

Posted by 
Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 7 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Yazoo City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yazoo City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTxVW_0bbOt3RW00

Hannah International Ministries - The Outpour Returns

Canton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 305 North Railroad Street, Canton, MS 39046

Join Hannah International Ministries for "The Outpour Returns" on August 29, 2021 at 7PM CST at Greater Faith Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYPY7_0bbOt3RW00

Cousins Reunion "Tie Dye" Party

Yazoo City, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1250 Jerry Clower Blvd, Yazoo City, MS 39194

IT'S OFFICIAL! The Cousins Reunion 2021-Family ball will be hosted at C-Squared Event Center in Yazoo City MS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35a3nm_0bbOt3RW00

Wife Material

Canton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS 39046

Wife Material: Manifesting Marriage for Single Women and Marriage Maintenance for Married Women

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOw2B_0bbOt3RW00

FREE LACROSSE CLINIC

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS

Free lacrosse clinic for anyone ages 10-18 wanting to learn more about the fasted growing sport in the nation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwpGw_0bbOt3RW00

Junior Genius

Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:40 PM

Address: 102 Priestley St, Canton, MS

Join the Canton library on Zoom for books, games, and more! Email mbowen@mcls.ms for the Zoom link! Ages 5+.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City Voice

Yazoo City, MS
101
Followers
330
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yazoo City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MS
City
Yazoo City, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Yazoo City, MS
Government
City
Madison, MS
Canton, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Clower
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ms Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming up

1. LinCON; 2. Stand Up for Science; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: GEOFFREY ASMUS; 4. Sanctuary Worship (Please read Guidelines before reserving a spot!); 5. NDLA Sponsorships 2021;
Missouri Statekbsi23.com

Upcoming events in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Check out these events happening in the area!. The Friends Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 20 at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau. It is an annual four-person scramble with proceeds benefiting community efforts to feed hungry children in our area. Since 2018, this event has provided 403 elementary students with backpacks of food for the weekend. In addition, 375 family members benefited from 70,000 meals provided by our Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program. Your support will help us feed more hungry children in our area. Tournament rain date will be August 27, 2021. Payment must be received by Monday, July 26, 2021. Dalhousie Golf Club is located at 4700 Cord’s Way in Cape Girardeau.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

McLeod-David

Mr. and Mrs. Danny McLeod of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Sidney Kae McLeod, to Andrew Joseph David, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry David of Natchez. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Trinity Episcopal Day School in Natchez. She attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford and received her bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University in Lorman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy