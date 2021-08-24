Yazoo City events coming soon

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Yazoo City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yazoo City area:

Hannah International Ministries - The Outpour Returns Canton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 305 North Railroad Street, Canton, MS 39046

Join Hannah International Ministries for "The Outpour Returns" on August 29, 2021 at 7PM CST at Greater Faith Calvary Pentecostal Church.

Cousins Reunion "Tie Dye" Party Yazoo City, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1250 Jerry Clower Blvd, Yazoo City, MS 39194

IT'S OFFICIAL! The Cousins Reunion 2021-Family ball will be hosted at C-Squared Event Center in Yazoo City MS.

Wife Material Canton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton, MS 39046

Wife Material: Manifesting Marriage for Single Women and Marriage Maintenance for Married Women

FREE LACROSSE CLINIC Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS

Free lacrosse clinic for anyone ages 10-18 wanting to learn more about the fasted growing sport in the nation!

Junior Genius Canton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:40 PM

Address: 102 Priestley St, Canton, MS

Join the Canton library on Zoom for books, games, and more! Email mbowen@mcls.ms for the Zoom link! Ages 5+.