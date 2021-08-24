Cancel
Mountain Home, ID

Live events coming up in Mountain Home

Mountain Home News Watch
7 days ago
 7 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Live events are coming to Mountain Home.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountain Home area:

Three Island Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting

Glenns Ferry, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 East Cleveland Avenue, Glenns Ferry, ID 83623

Three Island Food Pantry grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 30, 2021

Scam Awareness and Prevention Seminar

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 265 N 4th E, Mountain Home, ID

Scam Awareness and Prevention Seminar is on Facebook. To connect with Scam Awareness and Prevention Seminar, join Facebook today.

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Boise, ID 83708

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Pause, Look & Listen: Shakespeare Festival Grounds

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 5657 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID 83716

Join Golden Eagle Audubon Society for a different kind of birding experience.

Mountain Home Farmers Market

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 1 pm Location:Railroad Park, Main Street, Downtown

ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

