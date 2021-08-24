Cancel
Belle Glade, FL

Live events Belle Glade — what’s coming up

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 7 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Belle Glade has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Glade:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRJpe_0bbOt1g400

Cub Scout Info & Sign Up

Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 15101 Bent Creek Rd, Wellington, FL

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun, hands-on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bwj0k_0bbOt1g400

Westminster Academy Varsity Football @ Glades Day

Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 Gator Blvd, Belle Glade, FL

The Glades Day (Belle Glade, FL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOpPm_0bbOt1g400

Sunday Brunch

Clewiston, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 W Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL 33440

We are Brunchin! Join us for great food, music, and an experience you wont forget!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hL6PV_0bbOt1g400

Food Truck Series

Wellington, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 12100 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

Wellington Food Truck & Music Series Enjoy food trucks and live music Thursday nights at the Wellington Amphitheater. Sample an array of foods and desserts from approximately 15 trucks in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyKo6_0bbOt1g400

Rapid Car Title Loans

Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 531 S Main St, Belle Glade, FL

Car title loans are a simpler way to borrow the money you need, without dealing with the hassles of a traditional bank loan. Because they use the equity value of your qualifying vehicle to secure...

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

