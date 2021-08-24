Live events Belle Glade — what’s coming up
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Belle Glade has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Glade:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 15101 Bent Creek Rd, Wellington, FL
Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun, hands-on...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 400 Gator Blvd, Belle Glade, FL
The Glades Day (Belle Glade, FL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 305 W Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL 33440
We are Brunchin! Join us for great food, music, and an experience you wont forget!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 12100 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL
Wellington Food Truck & Music Series Enjoy food trucks and live music Thursday nights at the Wellington Amphitheater. Sample an array of foods and desserts from approximately 15 trucks in...
