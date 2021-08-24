Cancel
Rutland, VT

Rutland events calendar

Posted by 
Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 7 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are lining up on the Rutland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rutland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQMha_0bbOt0nL00

Vermont Farmers Market

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 15 Evelyn St, Rutland, VT

Vermont Farmer s Market takes place every Wednesday in Depot Park in downtown Rutland. Come out and get your fresh foods and handmade items. The Vermont Farmers Market is one of the largest and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DDKX_0bbOt0nL00

Sunny WWE HOF @ WOHW Reunion Round Up

Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 175 South Main Street, Rutland, VT 05701

WWE HOF SUNNY comes to VT with Scott Wilder Promotions & WOHW No refunds unless guest cancels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvWKV_0bbOt0nL00

Knitting and More

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1 Deer St, Rutland, VT

Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. Meet new friends, work on personal projects, and help with new ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZ2J4_0bbOt0nL00

Parade of Heroes and Community Celebration

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

A street party, fireworks, and free whoopie pies will be part of a celebration of the end of Covid-19 regulations highlighted by a parade of health care and other essential-worker heroes in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V64j2_0bbOt0nL00

Salt Cave Sound Bath

Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:45 AM

Address: 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701

Immerse yourself in a sound bath, while reclining in the cozy and detoxifying environment of a Himalayan Salt Cave.

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

