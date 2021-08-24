Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Live events coming up in Alexander City

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Alexander City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexander City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ah0Gb_0bbOszw000

Yoga On The Green – Russell Crossroads

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 27 Russell Farms Rd, Alexander City, AL

Join the Yoga gang Saturday morning at 7am on the Town Green at Russell Crossroads! Yoga On The Green is designed for all levels from beginner to intermediate, so come join us! We have a wonderful...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203cz7_0bbOszw000

United Way Campaign Kickoff

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1675 Cherokee Rd, Alexander City, AL

We welcome you to JOIN US on Tues, Aug 24 for our CAMPAIGN KICKOFF at the Betty Carol Graham Center at CACC Campus Alex City. Light Dinner and Agency Displays at 5:30pm with a short presentation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWX8t_0bbOszw000

Story time in Alexander City

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 284 Church St, Alexander City, AL

Visit the library to hear stories read aloud at Mamie’s Place Children’s Library by people that you may know from inside or outside of our Community. The guest reader for August 25th is Gloria...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411ZBn_0bbOszw000

Afterhours Meet & Greet at Bluff's Daiquiri Bar

Dadeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Afterhours Meet & Greet. Come and meet fellow merchants and business owners. No RSVP necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVxcK_0bbOszw000

Drive up COVID vaccinations

Goodwater, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Solutions Healthcare will be hosting a free drive through Covid Clinic Wednesday , August 25th from 7 am-12am All three Covid tests will be available Moderna, Janesan, & Pfizer . Vaccines will be...

