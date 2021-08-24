Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Live events coming up in Pendleton

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) Live events are lining up on the Pendleton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pendleton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoBBR_0bbOsskv00

George Moss in Concert

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1520 W Orchard Ave, Hermiston, OR

Come and enjoy a night with hip hop recording artist George Moss. This is a FREE concert. Doors open at 6:00p. Also check out other Entertainment Events in Hermiston , Concerts in Hermiston ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdSYh_0bbOsskv00

½ Day Kindergarten/½ Día del Kínder

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 E Catherine Ave, Hermiston, OR

This day will provide an opportunity for your child to learn routines for entering school, where to eat lunch, meet the Principal, and practice pickup and drop-off procedures. Morning session will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HZDO_0bbOsskv00

Greater Hermiston CityFest

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Hermiston, OR

Join us on Saturday, August 28th for CityFest right here in Hermiston. This will be an amazing FREE event with music, action sports, games, a message of HOPE and so much more! Invite a friend (or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1t5t_0bbOsskv00

First Day of School Grades 1-12/ Primer Día de Clases Grados 1-12

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 600 S 1st St, Hermiston, OR

First Day of School Grades 1-12/ Primer Día de Clases Grados 1-12 Hosted By Hermiston School District Special Programs Department. Event starts on Monday, 30 August 2021 and happening at Hermiston...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZVK0_0bbOsskv00

HeartCode Basic Life Support (BLS)--online + classroom

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

HeartCode Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers. (online learning + practice and physical skills testing in the classroom)

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
103
Followers
355
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Government
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Entertainment Events#Heartcode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy