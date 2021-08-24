Live events coming up in Pendleton

(PENDLETON, OR) Live events are lining up on the Pendleton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pendleton:

George Moss in Concert Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1520 W Orchard Ave, Hermiston, OR

Come and enjoy a night with hip hop recording artist George Moss. This is a FREE concert. Doors open at 6:00p. Also check out other Entertainment Events in Hermiston , Concerts in Hermiston ...

½ Day Kindergarten/½ Día del Kínder Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 E Catherine Ave, Hermiston, OR

This day will provide an opportunity for your child to learn routines for entering school, where to eat lunch, meet the Principal, and practice pickup and drop-off procedures. Morning session will...

Greater Hermiston CityFest Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Hermiston, OR

Join us on Saturday, August 28th for CityFest right here in Hermiston. This will be an amazing FREE event with music, action sports, games, a message of HOPE and so much more! Invite a friend (or...

First Day of School Grades 1-12/ Primer Día de Clases Grados 1-12 Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 600 S 1st St, Hermiston, OR

First Day of School Grades 1-12/ Primer Día de Clases Grados 1-12 Hosted By Hermiston School District Special Programs Department. Event starts on Monday, 30 August 2021 and happening at Hermiston...

HeartCode Basic Life Support (BLS)--online + classroom Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

HeartCode Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers. (online learning + practice and physical skills testing in the classroom)