Payson, AZ

Payson calendar: Events coming up

Payson Post
Payson Post
 7 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Payson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Payson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkBKe_0bbOslp400

The Vibe Band at THAT BREWERY!

Pine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3270 AZ-87, Pine, AZ

The Vibe Band will be back to rock at That Brewery in Pine AZ!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DX54_0bbOslp400

Payson Farmers Market

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 816 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September 18, 2021Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location: Sawmill Crossing Plaza, 816 S. Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm48b_0bbOslp400

BEAT THE HEAT BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT | PAYSON, AZ

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 North McLane Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Two-Day Beat the Heat Volleyball Tournament Payson, AZ Labor Day Weekend! Payson, AZ | Sept. 4-5, 2021 7 Games Guaranteed |

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LOw0_0bbOslp400

2021 Phoenix South Mountain Stake Youth Conference

Pine, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Pine Creek Canyon Drive, Pine, AZ 85544

I am beloved child of God and He has a work for me to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVg2Z_0bbOslp400

Payson 11v11 Adult Soccer Tournament

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 400 North McLane Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Beat the Heat in Payson Labor Day Weekend! Payson, AZ | Sept. 4-5, 2021

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

