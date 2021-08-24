Payson calendar: Events coming up

(PAYSON, AZ) Payson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Payson:

The Vibe Band at THAT BREWERY! Pine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3270 AZ-87, Pine, AZ

The Vibe Band will be back to rock at That Brewery in Pine AZ!

Payson Farmers Market Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 816 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September 18, 2021Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location: Sawmill Crossing Plaza, 816 S. Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541

BEAT THE HEAT BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT | PAYSON, AZ Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 400 North McLane Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Two-Day Beat the Heat Volleyball Tournament Payson, AZ Labor Day Weekend! Payson, AZ | Sept. 4-5, 2021 7 Games Guaranteed |

2021 Phoenix South Mountain Stake Youth Conference Pine, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Pine Creek Canyon Drive, Pine, AZ 85544

I am beloved child of God and He has a work for me to do.

Payson 11v11 Adult Soccer Tournament Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 400 North McLane Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Beat the Heat in Payson Labor Day Weekend! Payson, AZ | Sept. 4-5, 2021