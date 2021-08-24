Bay City events calendar

(BAY CITY, TX) Bay City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bay City:

Justin Gambino Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3007 TX-332, Lake Jackson, TX

This year, Justin Gambino will embark on his "Revival" tour in the US with support from Ben Laine (in select cities in the New England area). The tour stops in Lake Jackson, TX at Cornerstone...

Sweeny Free Farmers Market Sweeny, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 402 N Main St, Sweeny, TX

First Baptist Church and Brazosport Cares are bringing a FREE Farmers Market to you! We will have the Houston Food Bank Truck with us to share free and fresh foods to everyone that attends. We...

MasterClass: Paint n’ Sip Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Acing Faces Artistry presents THE MAKEUP MASTERCLASS: PAINT n’ SIP

Parents Night Out West Columbia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 431 S 17th St, West Columbia, TX

Drop your kids off for a fun night of playing, doing obstacles, eating pizza and watching a movie. We will be playing some minute to win it games with fun prizes! Parents call it a break from...

Wednesday Night Live, 6:30pm Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Willow Dr, Lake Jackson, TX

Live from Willow Church - it’s Wednesday Night!!! Hello Willow Family, we are providing you an opportunity to connect in person and on-line through a new […]

