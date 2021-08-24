Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

Live events coming up in Altus

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 7 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Altus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Altus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0bbOsj3c00

Birding with a Ranger

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner binoculars...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkC5x_0bbOsj3c00

Visitation

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 W 3rd St, Quanah, TX

Here is Charles Glendon McSpadden’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Charles Glendon McSpadden of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOyO3_0bbOsj3c00

A Magic Mike Experience! Altus, OK

Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 112 South Hudson Street, Altus, OK 73521

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!

Learn More

Cowboy Coffee

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a park ranger to learn how homesteaders and cowboys would brew coffee while out on the range rounding up longhorns or just out on the frontier.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcUkt_0bbOsj3c00

Here Today, PG-13

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Inez Blvd, Altus, OK

Here Today, PG-13 at Altus Afb Theater, 5th St, Altus, OK, Altus, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
106
Followers
370
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altus, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Altus, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Obituary#Tx Come#Tx Join#Longhorns#Altus Afb Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy