Live events coming up in Altus

(ALTUS, OK) Live events are lining up on the Altus calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Altus area:

Birding with a Ranger Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner binoculars...

Visitation Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 W 3rd St, Quanah, TX

Here is Charles Glendon McSpadden’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 20, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Charles Glendon McSpadden of...

A Magic Mike Experience! Altus, OK Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 112 South Hudson Street, Altus, OK 73521

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!

Cowboy Coffee Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a park ranger to learn how homesteaders and cowboys would brew coffee while out on the range rounding up longhorns or just out on the frontier.

Here Today, PG-13 Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Inez Blvd, Altus, OK

Here Today, PG-13 at Altus Afb Theater, 5th St, Altus, OK, Altus, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm