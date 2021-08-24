Cancel
Defuniak Springs, FL

Defuniak Springs calendar: What's coming up

Defuniak Springs Journal
 7 days ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Defuniak Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Defuniak Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuCfb_0bbOsfWi00

2000 GRADY WHITE ISLANDER 2000

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Salvage Grady white Islander 2000 Boats for Sale Online Auto Auction | Salvagebid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06a572_0bbOsfWi00

Empowerment Conference Crestview

Crestview, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL

If you want to learn more about the Holy Spirit, creative evangelism, & party with campus missionaries from all across FL, then we would love for you to join us for our Empowerment Conference this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fhymq_0bbOsfWi00

Epic Bakery Competition

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 694 Baldwin Avenue, Suite 4, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435

Join us for our first-ever Epic Bakery Competition benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast (BGCEC) on Sunday, October 10th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CPH9_0bbOsfWi00

Special Events Committee

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 71 US-90, Defuniak Springs, FL

Florida Statute 286.0105. Notices of meetings and hearings must advise that a record is required to appeal.Each board, commission, or agency of this state or of any political subdivision thereof...

2014 SOUTHBAY 424

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Salvage Southbay 424 Boats for Sale Online Auto Auction | Salvagebid

Defuniak Springs, FL
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

