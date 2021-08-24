Sunnyside calendar: Events coming up

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Sunnyside has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sunnyside:

Cooking Class Series – August Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2258 Wine Country Rd, Prosser, WA

Get inspired with our Cooking Classes! Each class is unique and themed to showcase 'simply sophisticated' meals that you can recreate at home. August 28 Class: Simply Sophisticated Snacking

Local Heroes Barbeque Night Prosser, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1115 Grant Ave, Prosser, WA

It has been a really rough 2020 and lets be honest, 2021 so far. Our amazing local community of heroes - like our hospital workers, firefighters and officers have helped keep us all going. Please...

Director Area 8 Regional Meeting - Grandview Grandview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1601 W. 5th Street, Grandview, WA 98930

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

Owen Roe September 2021 Washington Wine Club Event Wapato, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 309 Gangl Road, Wapato, WA 98951

Club members, join us for our September Wine Club pickup party!

Back to School Celebration! Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Free Haircuts, Free Backpacks and School Supplies (While supplies last), Snacks, Games, and a Bounce House