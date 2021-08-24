Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City calendar: Coming events

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Morgan City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VviVM_0bbOsbzo00

2021 Carden Spectacular Circus

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 310 N Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA

Buy Carden Super Spectacular Circus in Thibodaux tickets for the 08/26/2021 performance at Harang Auditorium. You want to catch the show. Vivid Seats makes it easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThLVs_0bbOsbzo00

Neurofeedback zur Schmerztherapie, Kurs mit Dr. E. Schneider und J. Schanz

Labadieville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 70372 Stuttgart

Expertinnen für Neurofeedback teilen mit Ihnen ihr umfangreiches Fachwissen und Erfahrung speziell für die Therapie von Schmerzpatienten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dedYS_0bbOsbzo00

Waves of Winning Giveaway

Charenton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 832 Martin Luther King Rd, Charenton, LA

Waves of Winning Cypress Plus Giveaway! Begin earning entries Sunday, August 8 thru Saturday, September 4, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481kzv_0bbOsbzo00

Business at Lunch - Cybersecurity for Your Business

Thibodaux, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 900 Country Club Blvd, Thibodaux, LA

Join us in learning information for business owners to make informed decisions as it relates to their technology security. This will include best practices and ways to ensure that your company...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T7Ev_0bbOsbzo00

TJ Malveaux’s All White Party

Patterson, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 116 Cotton Road, Patterson, LA 70392

The return of one of the most upscale series of the TJ Malveaux’s arsenal of events, THE ALL WHITE PARTY! Sept 4th, LABOR DAY WEEKEND!

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

