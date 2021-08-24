Coming soon: Hannibal events

(HANNIBAL, MO) Live events are coming to Hannibal.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hannibal area:

A Victorian Seance Experience Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 North 3rd Street, Hannibal, MO 63401

Join Renowned Spiritualist and psychic medium Britney Buckwalter for an authentic victorian seance experience!

Project Community Connect - 2021 Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 Warren Barrett Drive, Hannibal, MO 63401

The mission of Project Community Connect is to address the contributing factors of a community-in-need, and work towards homelessness preven

Music Under the Stars: Steppin’ Back Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St, Hannibal, MO

Join us for a wide range of genres of music including; Country, Rock, Soul, Blues, Jazz, Bluegrass, Southern Rock, Americana, Big Band and more! Come hungry and support area not-for-profits who...

Jason Hudy- Mesmerizing Magic Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 212 Broadway, Hannibal, MO

With over 8,000 performances including 26 months headlining at The Magic of Saipan and he House of Magic in Macau, it's no wonder Jason Hudy is one of the most in-demand illusionists in the world...

East Coast Swing Dance August 27 Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 YMCA Dr, Hannibal, MO

Beginners Lesson 7pm-7:15pm General Lesson 7:15pm-7:40pm Open Dance 7:40pm-8:30pm Free to attend! All experience levels are welcome! We will start each lesson by covering the base step and simple...