Walterboro, SC

Coming soon: Walterboro events

Walterboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walterboro area:

$10 Drawing 101 Class

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Try out our drawing 101 class! This class teaches you where and how to begin drawing through observation. Learn how to create drawing and experiment with a variety of drawing mediums. This is a...

Homeschool Event: Explore the ACE Basin

Green Pond, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 15717 Bennetts Point Rd, Green Pond, SC 29446

Let's explore the ACE Basin and learn about its diverse ecosystems.

$5 Still Life Drawing Class

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Our 1st still life drawing class! A still life arrangment will be set out for observation for drawing class. Learn how to create a contour drawing and use of values to fill in the drawing. This is...

$5-AHAB'S Game Night

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of playing board games and RPG games with friends and family. This is an event that is open for all ages. There is a $5 per person gaming fee.

AULDBRASS TOURS 2021

Yemassee, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 River Road, Yemassee, SC 29945

1 weekend event! Tour Frank Lloyd Wright's, Auldbrass Plantation, located in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near the town of Yemassee.

ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

