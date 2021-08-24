Live events Mineral Wells — what’s coming up

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mineral Wells calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mineral Wells:

FV Ladies' Night Out Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 133 Seybold Rd, Mineral Wells, TX

Join us for Fairview Ladies' Night Out for fellowship, worship and guest speaker!

BRAVE - Palo Pinto Co Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 1202 Southeast 6th Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Come learn about ways you can serve, advocate, and support children in foster care! Come find out if you can be BRAVE!

Q-Grass: BBQ & Banjos Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Pollard Park, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

BBQ + Bluegrass. What more could you ask for?

State Fair of Texas Livestock Entry Deadline Palo Pinto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 221 S 5th Ave, Palo Pinto, TX

If you are a 4-H member who validated an animal to show at the 2021 State Fair of Texas, those entries are due to the Extension office by noon on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The entry worksheet is...

Night Hike Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 169-159 Park Rd 71, Mineral Wells, TX

Join us on a night time hike down the State Trailway. Experience nocturnal nature in the park. Discovery fun night time activities in the outdoors! Call for reservation at 940-328-1171 ext 222. We...