Cleveland, GA

What’s up Cleveland: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cleveland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

R.A.W. Radically Awakened Woman

Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Reclaiming women’s spirituality and women’s ritual is absolutely vital for the care and sustenance of a woman’s soul and when a woman is empowered and centered, there is a natural resonance with...

Worship Service: 9:00 am

Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 260 GA-255, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Worship services are held each Sunday at 9:00 and 11:00 am. Worship service videos may be viewed at the Nacoochee Presbyterian Church YouTube channel.

Thirst Ladies Morning Bible Study

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Thirst meets every Tuesday morning @ 10:15 for prayer and 10:45 am prayer and bible study.

Bear Days at Anna Ruby Falls

Helen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3455 Anna Ruby Falls Rd, Helen, GA

Our friends from Appalachia Georgia Friends of Bears will be at Anna Ruby Falls to educate our visitors on Black Bears and how to avoid bear conflict. This will be an educational, FREE event. We...

Althea's 10th Georgia Mountain Retreat

Sautee Nacoochee, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 251 Elohee Dr, Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Date & Time Details: Check-in is from 10AM to noon on Friday, and check-out is at noon on Sunday. Email us about program Register now 10th Annual Living Life Limitlessly Mountain Healing Retreat...

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
