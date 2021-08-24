Cancel
River Falls, WI

River Falls events coming soon

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Live events are coming to River Falls.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around River Falls:

Pita Pit Food Truck — The Garage

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI

Josh Lassi Hosted By The Garage Bikes + Brews. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at River Falls., Live Music

The Red Velvet Cake War

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: N8010 WI-65, River Falls, WI

Come join us for the LIVE, IN PERSON PERFORMANCES of "The Red Velvet Cake War" a hilarious farce steeped with Texas humor by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. This trio also wrote...

Building Bridges Best Ball Golf Tournament and Dinner with Chris Jacke

River Falls, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 163 Radio Road, River Falls, WI 54022

Best Ball Golf Tournament Fundraiser for Friends of Paul Berning with Chris Jacke, former NFL Kicker and Super Bowl Champion appearing.

Bingo for the River Falls Youth Hockey Association

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us at West Wind Supper Club on Monday evenings for bingo to support the River Falls Youth Hockey Association! It all gets underway at 7pm and you could say that everyone is a winner--not only...

Rancher For A Day

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: N7802 County Rd F, River Falls, WI

Eagle Eye Farm is thrilled to announce Rancher for a Day! You will have the opportunity to have hand-on experience with our award-winning alpacas, llamas, Kune Kune pigs, mini Highland cattle...

