Lawrenceburg calendar: Events coming up

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Lawrenceburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lawrenceburg area:

Cooking Lessons with Chef JoAnna - Saturday Night Pulaski, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1747 Elkton Pike, Pulaski, TN 38478

Recreational Cooking Classes, open to the public. Menus vary from week to week! Visit http://bit.ly/classescji for the most current info.

Wills, Trusts and the Nursing Home Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 105 N 1st St, Pulaski, TN

Will you be among the 70% of Americans who become impoverished within one year of entering a nursing home? Seven out of ten Americans, age 65 and older require some level of long-term care and...

Celebrate Recovery Pulaski, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The CB Ministry hosts Celebrate Recovery meetings at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the CB Outreach Building. Celebrate Recovery is a program to help overcome hurts, hang-ups and habits. For more...

Night Shift Band Lexington, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 10109 AL-64, Lexington, AL

Bring the family eat, then stay to enjoy tge music!!!

Back 2 School BASH! Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 351 Mattoxtown Rd, Lawrenceburg, TN

It's an ALREADY Back 2 School Bash! Join us for a fun Open House to experience the Galaxy difference! Open Gym for the community! The BEST deals of the year on Gymnastics Supplies and Class...