Court Upholds Murder Conviction, Sentence for Dubois County Woman

LANCASTER – The PA Parole Board has recommitted Justo Smoker, the man responsible for the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, to his unexpired balance on a parole violation from a string of armed robberies and burglaries committed in 2006. The Board sentenced Smoker to serve 17 years, 5 months, and 30 days, the maximum time available for violating his parole. Combined with the sentence received for the kidnapping and murder of Stoltzfoos, Smoker will serve a minimum of at least 53 years in a state correctional facility before becoming eligible for parole. The law requires that Smoker must first serve the Board’s 17 ½ year parole sentence before he may begin to serve the 35 ½ year sentence received on July 23. Smoker will be 87 years old before he is eligible to even be considered for parole by the Board again.