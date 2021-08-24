Cancel
Dubois County, IN

Court Upholds Murder Conviction, Sentence for Dubois County Woman

witzamfm.com
 9 days ago

Jasper, Indiana (Aug 24, 2021) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled a Dubois County woman convicted of murder and aggravated battery will serve her 55-year sentence. In the July 21, 2021 decision, the court found Sarah K. Andry’s sentence was appropriate and the evidence was sufficient to convict her.

www.witzamfm.com

