Belen calendar: What's coming up

(BELEN, NM) Live events are lining up on the Belen calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belen area:

Healthy Eating, Active Living CRUNCH Belen, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 North 4th Street, Belen, NM 87002

You are invited to our Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL) CRUNCH on August 27th from 1-3 pm at Anna Becker Park. Prizes and giveaways!

Meet N Greet Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 202 De Soto Ave, Belen, NM

Join me for an #amazing night of free hotdogs, beer and fun at Hub City Brewing Co. at 202 De Soto Ave.! ?☑ I want to hear from all of you, and I'll be available for questions. Together we go...

Belen Farmers' Market Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 N 4th St, Belen, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - October 29, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7 pm Location:Anna Becker Park in Belen near Reinken 3rd

Music Walk In The Belen Arts District Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Belen Arts District will be featuring Live Music starting at Chavez Brothers Winery on Main Street and ending at the Hub City Brewery. You will find Pop-up Venders up and down Becker Ave...

Bosque Farms Growers Market Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop