Mattoon, IL

Mattoon calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 7 days ago

(MATTOON, IL) Mattoon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mattoon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9HL1_0bbOs8g600

Trivia Night at Lefty's Holler

Charleston, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 727 7th St, Charleston, IL

Trivia Night at Lefty's Holler is on Facebook. To connect with Trivia Night at Lefty's Holler, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BV9m_0bbOs8g600

Joint Replacement Class

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We now offer this class for people who will be undergoing joint replacement surgery at Sarah Bush Lincoln. The two-hour class includes a comprehensive overview including what to expect before the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpe2G_0bbOs8g600

Dueling Pianos

Charleston, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 11021 East Co Road 800 North, Charleston, IL 61920

Enjoy dinner and great entertainment by Felix and Finger's Dueling Pianos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rqn3F_0bbOs8g600

18th Street Farmers Market

Charleston, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Charleston, IL

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 29 - September, 2021Saturday, 8AM - 12PM Location:Parking lot of the Coles County Health Department, 825 18th Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnLm9_0bbOs8g600

Escape Room

Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2204 Dewitt Ave E, Mattoon, IL

Clue Into the Woods: An Outdoor Escape Room Experience Are you ready to roll the dice and go into the woods? We will give you a Clue - this outdoor escape room experience is larger than Life...

