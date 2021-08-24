Cancel
Washington Jail Offering Inmates 10 Packets of Ramen Noodles to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

A jail in Washington State is going viral after launching a new initiative -- offering jail inmates Ramen soup packs in exchange for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Benton County Jail in Kennewick, Washington, has set up a program called "Soups for Shots."

Fliers have been posted on the jail walls to advertise the initiative, which launched this month.

"To encourage and support COVID vaccination efforts, the Benton County Department of Corrections will be providing each inmate that starts their vaccination series with 10 FREE RAMEN NOODLE SOUPS!!!" the posters read.

And the ramen packets have been snapped up like hotcakes.

The Olympian reports that at least 900 ramen noodle packets have been distributed to 90 inmates since the program began this month,

"We're doing everything we can do to incentivize vaccination and we are getting an outstanding response," Scott Souza, chief of corrections at the Benton County Corrections Department, told the news outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVgSs_0bbOs7nN00

Jails around the country are doing everything they can to incentivize the jab.

This summer, New York State announced it would be offering a wide range of perks for inmates who receive the vaccine.

Under the program, five fully vaccinated inmates at random from each of the state's 50 prisons are awarded care packages up to $75 in value filled with popular foods from the commissary.

The program was met with some backlash.

"The Cuomo administration has more important work to do than putting together and expending its resources on care packages and arranging barbecues for state prison inmates, including those who have already been vaccinated," New York State Senator Tom O'Mara said at the time. "State prison officials should be prioritizing their efforts on actions to put a stop to the rising tide of violence throughout our prison system and ensure adequate staffing."

The Maryland Department of Correctional Services and Public Safety also launched a program offering snack packages and other food items as an incentive for inmates to sign up for the vaccine.

Comments / 0

