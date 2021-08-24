Hillsboro events coming soon

(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Mobile Food Pantry Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 12145 N Shore Dr, Hillsboro, OH

Mobile Food Pantry- 11:00am-1:00pm on the 4th Thursday of each month at Greater Life Assembly Church.



Cruisefest 6 Peebles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Mark your calendar‘s and tell your friends. Cruisefest is back. Saturday night 8/28/21. This is NOT a car show it’s a cruise. One time a year we get together and cruise town like we did back in...

Muddy Princess Columbus, OH New Vienna, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 Laymon Rd, New Vienna, OH

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Labor Day Weekend Special at Pike Lake State Park Bainbridge, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address : Pike Lake State Park,1847 Pike Lake Road Bainbridge OH Phone : (740) 493-2212 (Always call and confirm events.)

Enter the Quiet: Gender Inclusive Silent Retreat Peebles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4988 Mineral Springs Rd, Peebles, OH

For this weekend retreat, we create a space of Quietness for ourselves in the midst of community.