Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro events coming soon

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 7 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Mobile Food Pantry

Hillsboro, OH

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 12145 N Shore Dr, Hillsboro, OH

Mobile Food Pantry- 11:00am-1:00pm on the 4th Thursday of each month at Greater Life Assembly Church.\n

Cruisefest 6

Peebles, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Mark your calendar‘s and tell your friends. Cruisefest is back. Saturday night 8/28/21. This is NOT a car show it’s a cruise. One time a year we get together and cruise town like we did back in...

Muddy Princess Columbus, OH

New Vienna, OH

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 Laymon Rd, New Vienna, OH

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Labor Day Weekend Special at Pike Lake State Park

Bainbridge, OH

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address : Pike Lake State Park,1847 Pike Lake Road Bainbridge OH Phone : (740) 493-2212

Enter the Quiet: Gender Inclusive Silent Retreat

Peebles, OH

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4988 Mineral Springs Rd, Peebles, OH

For this weekend retreat, we create a space of Quietness for ourselves in the midst of community.

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

