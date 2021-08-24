Cancel
Stand on the top step with F1® 2021’s Accolades Trailer

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’ve been battling Devon Butler in Braking Point, racing with a friend in two-player Career, we love having you along for the ride. F1® 2021 has been out for just over a month and a half, and in that time it’s racked up rave reviews. Whether you’ve been battling Devon Butler in Braking Point, racing against your friend in two-player Career, or becoming the 11th team in My Team, we love having you along for the ride. To celebrate, we’ve released an accolades trailer, which you can check out below!

