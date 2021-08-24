Cancel
Elko, NV

Elko events coming up

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 7 days ago

(ELKO, NV) Live events are coming to Elko.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xpFv_0bbOry1400

Magic: The Gathering, Modern!

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 730 1250, NV-227, Elko, NV

Modern is back! Join us for the foremost non rotating format and battle for glory and fabulous prizes! Build and hone your decks to rise to the top of the local meta! Be sure to tell all of your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZaQU_0bbOry1400

Circle Time

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIya5_0bbOry1400

Solheim's Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course (MedX AirOne)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 803 Murray Way, Elko, NV 89801

Join Kristen Cline for this Virtual Critical Care Transport Exam Review Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYRvT_0bbOry1400

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QGY3_0bbOry1400

Circulating and Teaching

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn how to effectively facilitate learning through play.

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

