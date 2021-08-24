Cancel
Radford, VA

Coming soon: Radford events

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 7 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) Live events are lining up on the Radford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Radford:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Radford

Radford, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Radford, VA 24142

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Spay & Neuter Clinic

Dublin, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 80 Dublin Park Rd, Dublin, VA

Angels of Assisi will be hosting a spay/neuter clinic at the shelter on August 26th. They will transport the animals to Roanoke that morning to perform the surgeries and bring them back to the...

Triwizard TriMile Trail Race

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 49 Berkley Williams Dr, Radford, VA

Calling all wizards of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin! Do YOU have the courage, strength and power to conquer the Potter in the Park 2021 Triwizard TriMile Race? TIME TO VENTURE...

Belview United Methodist Church

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3619 Onyx Dr, Radford, VA

Belview United Methodist Church at Belview United Methodist, 3619 Onyx Dr, Radford, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:00 am

Radford Farmer's Market

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 W Main St, Radford, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021 Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m Location:1122 E Main Street Radford, VA 24141

Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

