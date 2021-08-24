Nogales events calendar

(NOGALES, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Nogales calendar.

Live Music Saturdaze Sonoita, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3470 AZ-82, Sonoita, AZ

Mead + Music on the patio every Saturday, featuring Eugene Boronow. Sweet Bossa Nova sounds and samba rhythms, combined with the perfect Sonoita wine country weather and spectacular views. Every...

How To Lose Weight Even If You Don’t Have Any Willpower Green Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 West Continental Road, #Ste 130A, Green Valley, AZ 85622

FREE In Person Workshop to empower you with specific tools, strategies and recipes to help you ditch your cravings without sacrifice.

SABRA Barrel Race — SANTA CRUZ COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO ASSOCIATION Sonoita, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3142 AZ-83, Sonoita, AZ

Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association 3142 S. Highway 83 Sonoita, AZ, 85637 United States (map)

Raise the Roof Benefit Dance Sonoita, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3142 AZ-83, Sonoita, AZ

Come enjoy a fun night out in Sonoita to benefit the Canelo Cowboy Church New Building Fund! Join us for live music by the band 21 Country, a BBQ Dinner, Live & Silent Auctions, Raffles and more...

Santa Cruz County IRC Hearing Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The fight against gerrymandering is coming to Southern Arizona! The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is holding their Santa Cruz County public hearings on Thursday, August 5th...